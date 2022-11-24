Distribution of podu land pattas to begin from Mahabubabad: Minister Satyavathi

Published Date - 07:39 PM, Thu - 24 November 22

Minister Satyavathi Rathod inspecting the collectorate building at Mahabubabad on Thursday

Mahabubabad: Stating that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would soon visit Mahabubabad district to inaugurate the medical college as well as integrated collectorate complex, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyathi Rathod said podu land pattas would be distributed to the tribals and non-tribals at a meeting to be held during the Chief Minister’s visit.

Speaking after inspecting the construction works of the integrated collectorate complex, government medical college and public meeting site here on Thursday, the Minister said the Chief Minister would address a huge public meeting of one lakh people during his visit and launch distribution of the title deeds of podu lands from that meeting.

Referring to the unfortunate murder of Forest Range Officer Ch Srinivas Rao in Kothagudem, she said the State government would take all necessary measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents. “We will take legal action against the attackers,” she said, condemning the remarks of TPCC president Revanth Reddy who termed it as a ‘murder by government’

“The PCC chief is speaking without the slightest understanding. I strongly condemn this. Revanth Reddy forgets that Gotti Koyas who arrived from Chhattisgarh do not have any right over our land. It is not appropriate to speak without understanding of the subject,” she said.

Alleging that the central investigation agencies like CBI, ED and IT department were working like the BJP’s ‘pocket agencies’, she said that the Central government was forcing the ED and IT to attack the TRS leaders.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Angoth Bindu, MLA Banoth Shankar Naik, BRS General Secretary Nukala Naresh Reddy, Municipal Chairman Dr Palvai Rammohan Reddy, District Collector K Shashanka, Additional Collector Abhilasha Abhinav, P Sarath Chandra Pawar and other officers accompanied the Minister during the inspection.