Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy presents white paper on irrigation sector

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 February 2024, 06:54 PM

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said the Krishna projects would not be handed over to the Krishna River Management Board at any cost

Hyderabad: Stating that huge seepage was being noticed at the Annaram barrage since Friday night, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said the matter was immediately reported to the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) seeking measures for future course of action.

The NDSA officials have directed the State government to pump out water from the barrage immediately. They would also inspect the barrage in two days and make their recommendations, he said on Saturday while presenting a white paper on irrigation sector in the Assembly.

The government has already ordered for a vigilance and enforcement enquiry on the irregularities in Kaleshwaram project. Now, the CAG reports have also reported many irregularities in the project and the government would initiate stern action on those responsible, he said.

Reiterating that the Congress government was committed to protecting Telangana interests in River Krishna water sharing, the Minister said the Krishna projects would not be handed over to the Krishna River Management Board at any cost.

The government would complete Krishna projects and provide irrigation water to the ayacut in Southern Telangana. As more than 50 percent progress has been made in the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Scheme (PRLI), AIBP-PMKSY funds would be mobilized to complete the balance works, he said, adding that the union government had responded positively to the State government’s appeal for funding.

The Minister also said the government had directed the officials to file a contempt petition with the National Green Tribunal and ensure Rayalaseema lift project were stopped.

Coming down heavily on the previous government, the Minister said from 1956 to 2014, Rs.54,234 crore was spent on irrigation projects in Telangana region and water was provided to 57 lakh acres. From 2014 to 2023, only 15.81 lakh acres of new ayacut was created by spending Rs.1.81 lakh crore. About Rs.11.44 lakh was spent per acre. In 2023-24, 17.21 lakh acres of ayacut were to be provided with water but only 500 acres of ayacut was created, he said.

“The State government will have to pay Rs.1.35 lakh crore, including interest component on debts for irrigation projects in the next 10 years. Of these, Rs.79,343 crore is principle and Rs.56,310 is interest component,” Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

He said Rs.93,872 crore was spent on Kaleshwaram and only 98,590 acres were irrigated through the project. Similarly, Rs.36,000 crore were spent on PRLI, Sitarama lift scheme and Sitarama Sagar project, the Minister said.