Uttam Kumar Reddy warns legal action on failure to repair Kaleshwaram project

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy gave indications in this regard during a review meeting with L&T officials on Medigadda barrage here on Monday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:15 PM, Mon - 18 December 23

Hyderabad: The State government is contemplating legal action against contract agencies of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme if they fail to honour the agreements and to take up repair works. Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy gave indications in this regard during a review meeting with L&T officials on Medigadda barrage here on Monday.

Uttam Kumar Reddy warned L&T Group director SV Desai, stating that the company had carried out inferior quality work at the Medigadda barrage which led to sinking of the piers and subsequently caused cracks on the pillars. Referring to a letter written by the agency to Irrigation officials where the former expressed inability to carry out the repair works, the Minister strongly warned that the company could not escape from its responsibilities citing excuses.

“We will not spare those who waste public money and take up inferior quality works,” he said, and asked Irrigation officials to submit a comprehensive report on the overall quality of works including financial implications of repair works required for the Medigadda barrage. The officials were also instructed to organise a meeting with the contract agencies of Annaram and Sundilla barrages.