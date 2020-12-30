Ministers call on KTR

By | Published: 12:48 am

Hyderabad: A group of Ministers and public representatives from Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) called on Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) and the working president of TRS party K T Rama Rao on Tuesday.

The senior Ministers and party leaders who met K T Rama Rao included Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy, Minister for Animal Husbandry, Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Malkajgiri TRS Parliamentary Incharge, Marri Rajashekhar Reddy along with leaders from the Cantonment Board.

“This was the first meeting with TRS working president K T Rama Rao after Jakkula Maheshwar Reddy was elected as the vice-president of Secunderabad Cantonment Board. On this occasion, KTR also congratulated Reddy for his new role in the SCB,” Marri Rajashekhar Reddy said.

