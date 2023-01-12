Ministers thank CM KCR for special efforts to develop Mahabubabad district

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said the canals of Mahabubabad were getting water only after the formation of the State following the construction of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme

Mahabubabad: Showering praises on Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for his efforts to develop the backward Mahabubabad district, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said the canals of the district were getting water only after the formation of the State following the construction of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

Speaking at a meeting on the occasion of the inauguration of the Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) here on Thursday, Rao said the tanks in the district were overflowing from the weirs even in summer unlike the past where people used to face hardships due to water scarcity for irrigation as well as drinking water.

“Though the canals were constructed under the Sri Rama Sagar Project (SRSP) 20 years ago, the water flowed only for a few hours. But with the construction of the Kaleshwaram project, the canals are flowing to the maximum capacity bringing cheers to the farmers of this backward area,” he said, adding that the people of the district would remain indebted forever to Chandrashekhar Rao.

“We also remain grateful to the Chief Minister for setting up a medical college with Rs 510 crore and constructing the Collectorate complex,” he said. Rao also said that four municipalities in the district including Mahabubabad, Thorrur, Dornakal and Marripeda were witnessing rapid growth since the formation of the Telangana state as the Chief Minister was sanctioning sufficient funds.

Minister Satyavathi Rathod too thanked the Chief Minister for focusing on the development of Mahabubabad which has a sizeable tribal population. “The Chief Minister has made thandas as the Gram Panchayats for self-rule,” she said, and thanked the Chief Minister for increasing the ST reservation from 6 per cent to 10 percent.