Ministry of Corporate Affairs portal continues to have glitches, tests users’ patience

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:13 PM, Fri - 17 February 23

Hyderabad: Several MSMEs and small companies are facing difficulties in submitting the mandatory forms on the Ministry of Corporate Affairs portal. Many people said the failed attempts on the portal tested their patience and some even got sarcastic asking MCA to pay them for their time on the portal reporting bugs.

According to finance professionals, the promoters are facing problems in aspects relating to use of monies as the associated mechanisms are not going through the portal.

Also, there are issues with downloading the director details. In some cases, despite successful registration, they are greeted with a message saying details are not available.

The confusion began with the launch of Version 3 (V3) last month. Then 46 forms were migrated from MCA21 (V2) to the new version.

“Promoters are not able to access funds. There is a problem with shares issue, incorporation, buyback and other corporate activities,” said a Hyderabad-based Company Secretary.

The accounting fraternity is fuming at the portal. “MCA portal ka kya bura haal kr rakha hai. No value for (time of) professional,” said an irked accounts professional.

“On the V3 portal, we are unable to submit CHG-1. It is constantly showing `DSC not registered against the mentioned DIN/Professional Membership No.’ But its already registered on V3 Portal,” said another user.

Some are also facing a problem filing the Articles of Association. The details are not reflected in the downloaded form. “Pay attention. It is causing a lot of trouble. Kindly stop this update,’’ said one user tagging the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Other flagged issues with resubmission fee, not being able to register digital signature certificate (DSC) or showing error while uploading, uploading incorporation form (No Inc34), PAS-3 which tells about allotment of shares or securities, accessing master data, and many more.

The portal is also unable to prefill the details and the delay in compliance is affecting business. “Please complete our registration quickly. Otherwise, we will be losing our business, idea, and sponsorship,” said a software solutions player.

“MCA is breaking its own records of nonfunctioning V3 Portal. So today, we are not even able to login into the site. Only the username is flashing, the main page is not showing up. Kudos to their technical team, keep up the goodwork!,” a user summed up her efforts with the portal.

“At this point of time, I think MCA should pay professionals to test the V3 Portal. We are literally doing the job of testers and reporting bugs,” said another portal user.

The MCA, in a reply to queries, said it is working on resolving the teething issues in V3.