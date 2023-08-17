Minor girl gang-raped in Peddapalli, dies

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:42 PM, Thu - 17 August 23

Peddapalli: A 15-year-old minor girl from Madhya Pradesh, who was reportedly gang-raped by four persons in Peddapalli, has died. Though the incident took place three days ago, it came to light on Thursday.

A native of Kajiri in Madhya Pradesh, the girl along with her relatives had migrated to Peddapalli to work in a brick kiln unit.

As per availabile information, four persons raped the girl in a real-estate venture on the outskirts of Appannapet of Peddaplli mandal on the night of August 14. As she sustained severe injuries, the accused tried to shift her to her native place in a private vehicle. However, she died on the way on Wednesday. The final rites of the girl were also performed, it is learnt.

Knowing about the incident, the police have begun an investigation and are trying to trace the accused.

More details are awaited.