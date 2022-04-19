Minor lovers commit suicide in Peddapalli

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:00 PM, Tue - 19 April 22

Hyderabad: Upset over parents’ rejecting their proposal for marriage, two youngsters died by suicide in Kanukula of Sultanabad mandal. Both were minors and hailed from different castes, a reason why their parents objected their marriage proposal, villagers said. While the boy died by consuming pesticide on Monday, the girl jumped into a well on Tuesday morning.

According to police, Shiva and Susmitha, both minors, were in love for some time and had decided to marry. But their parents objected and lodged a complaint with police. Parents refused to perform their marriage as both are hailing from different cases. Police had also refused to allow lovers to get into marriage on the grounds that both of them are minors.

Upset over the parents’ attitude, they have decided to end life. On Monday, Shiva made suicide attempt by consuming pesticides in the home. His family members shifted him to Karimnagar hospital where he breathed his last while undergoing treatment in the night.After coming to know about the death of her lover, Susmitha committed suicide by jumping into an agriculture well on the outskirts of the village on Tuesday early morning. Body of the girl was shifted to hospital for postmortem.