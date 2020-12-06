Minsiter Indrakaran Reddy to visit kin of tiger attack victim in Asifabad

He will later convene a review meeting with officials of the forest department over monitoring of tiger and protection measures in Kaghaznagar town in the afternoon

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Minister for Forests, Environment, Endowments and Housing Allola Indrakaran Reddy will visit the bereaved tribal family whose member was recently killed by a tiger, at Kondapalli village in Penchikalpet mandal on Monday.

According to his schedule, Indrakaran will first console the kin of Nirmala and inspect the spot of the incident. He will later convene a review meeting with officials of the forest department over monitoring of tiger and protection measures in Kaghaznagar town in the afternoon. He is scheduled to arrive in Asifabad before leaving for Kondapalli.

Pasula Nirmala (18), the eldest daughter of Posham, was mauled to death by a big cat while she was picking cotton in a field on the outskirts of Kondapalli village on November 29. Her cousin, Annam Chakravarthy, who was present there, managed to bring her body from the jaws of the big cat by beating it with a large stick.

On November 11, Sidam Vignesh (22) was killed by a tiger while he was fishing in a stream at Digida village in Dahegaon mandal of the district on November 11. The tragic incidents created panic among rural folks and cotton farmers. Around 30 cattle were also killed by tigers in Kaghaznagar division alone in the past few months.

