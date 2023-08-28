Mirchowk police arrest juvenile, two others for assaulting a man

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:58 PM, Mon - 28 August 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Mirchowk police apprehended two persons including a juvenile for threatening a man with a knife and attacking him three days ago.

According to the police, a juvenile aged 17 years and Mohammed Owais (22) were having some issues as the latter was reportedly speaking ill about the family of the juvenile. On coming to know about it, the juvenile discussed the issue with his friends Muzamil and Osman, who planned to stop and ask Owais about it.

“Three days ago, the trio stopped Owais while the latter was going on a scooter. During an argument between them the juvenile and Muzamil attacked Owais while Osman using his mobile phone recorded the act.

The video was later uploaded on Instagram,” said Mirchowk Inspector Ananda Nadikuda.

On a complaint, the police registered a case under various Sections of IPC and the Indian Arms Act. The juvenile and Osman were apprehended while Muzamil is absconding.