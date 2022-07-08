Hyderabad CP CV Anand inspects police check-posts

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:20 PM, Fri - 8 July 22

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner CV Anand made a surprise visit to police check-posts that were set up to keep a check on illegal cattle transportation at various places across the city including at MJ Market, Mirchowk, Kanchanbagh, Chandrayangutta and Bahadurpura in the early hours of Friday.

In the inspection which continued from 1am to 5am, the Commissioner checked the facilities at the check-posts and interacted with the staff and exhorted them to remain alert and follow instructions that were given early.

He verified registers and took stock of facilities and kits available at the check-posts.

“They should check the certificates issued by veterinary department regarding the cattle being transported. Under no circumstances can cows or calves be transported,” he said.

Instructions were given to liaison continuously with mobile patrol cars, nearby check-posts and neighbouring unit officers.

“Exchange of information in real-time enables you to respond swiftly. The officer in-charge at the check post should muster the maximum available manpower within the shortest possible time and inform senior officers upon noticing any illegal activity or collection of groups of people,” Anand said.

He reiterated that no unauthorised person should be allowed to be in the vicinity of the check posts and directed officials to take stringent action on the violators.

The station level, division level officers and zonal Deputy Commissioners of Police were told to inspect check posts under their charge and intensify patrolling at all sensitive localities in the city.