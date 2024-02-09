Hyderabad: Worker nabbed for stealing cash from workplace

Officials seized Rs 14.5 lakh cash and other material from his possession.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 February 2024, 07:42 PM

Hyderabad: The Mirchowk police solved the burglary case that was reported at an automobile spare parts godown on Wednesday and nabbed its worker on Friday. Officials seized Rs 14.5 lakh cash and other material from his possession.

The arrested person is Punpun Doley (23), a daily wage worker at Zam Zam Fasteners in Noorkhan Bazar in Mirchowk and a native of Assam.

According to the police, Doley, who has been working in the godown since the last six months, had plotted to steal the cash from the counter.

As per his plan, on February 6, he broke into the godown by breaking the gate and grills and fled with the cash from the drawer of counter table.

“He has been noticing the owner keeping the business cash in the drawer. He plotted to flee with the cash to his native place and settle,” said a senior police official.

Based on owner’s complaint, a case was booked and Doley nabbed.