Miscreants break into Khammam District Central Library

There were 16 computers and 14 air-conditioners in the library and they were all intact, no equipment was stolen, said library chairman Md Qamar,

Published: 7:46 pm

Khammam: Unidentified miscreants broke into the District Central Library in Khammam during on Monday night.

The library chairman Md Qamar, speaking to the press persons on Tuesday, said that some rowdy elements have broken the door locks, removed electric fuses with an intention to loot the valuable equipment like air-conditioners, computers and CCTV cameras from the library located at pavilion grounds.

A complaint in connection with the incident was lodged with the two town police who inspected the library premises to investigate into the incident. There were 16 computers and 14 air-conditioners in the library and they were all intact, no equipment was stolen, he noted.

The police assured to intensify patrolling in the area. Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar will be requested to appoint a watchman for the library, Qamar added.

