Missing man murdered by colleague in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A man, who was missing from Kushaiguda for nearly a week, was murdered by his colleague, who later dumped the body in a water tank at Ravirala village on city outskirts.

The victim Shaik Mohsin Patel (30), a resident of Secunderabad and native of Chandrapur Maharashtra, worked at a company, which is engaged in manufacture, maintenance and repair of lift elevators.

Another person Ravi also worked in the same company. “Work related differences had cropped-up between Ravi and Mohsin Patel. Recently, Ravi had warned the victim to mend his ways,” an official of Kushaiguda police station, said.

As the issue was not getting resolved, on June 21, Ravi along with some of his friends came in a car to the office and on some pretext took Mohsin along with him. “In the car Ravi and his friends strangulated Mohsin, which caused the death. Afterwards, they dumped the body in a water tank and escaped,” said the official.

The relatives of Mohsin had lodged a complaint with Kushaiguda police, who registered a man missing case on June 22 and started efforts to trace the man. Meanwhile, on noticing the body of Mohsin, the local police at Ravirala identified the body and contacted the Kushaiguda police.

Based on suspicion, the police took into custody Ravi who on questioning admitted to the killing. Efforts are on to nab the other persons who helped Ravi.