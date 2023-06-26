Three day anti-drug campaign concludes in Hyderabad

Three day anti-drug campaign concluded with experts urging the youth to stay away from drugs and avoid getting addicted to substance abuse

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:28 PM, Mon - 26 June 23

Hyderabad: A three day anti-drug campaign, organized by the Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) concluded on Monday with experts urging the youth to stay away from drugs and avoid getting addicted to substance abuse.

On the last day of the campaign, a mega awareness program was held at Yousufguda stadium where Home Minister Mohammed Ali, Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar, Tollywood actress Krithi Shetty and other dignitaries participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Home Minister said that the Telangana police is ranked first in the country in terms of tackling crime and using technology on larger scale for detection and prevention of crime.

He said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has prioritized law and order in the State and provided all necessary facilities and budget to the police department since formation of Telangana.

DGP Anjani Kumar said that the police are focusing on measures to control the flow and consumption of drugs and urged youngsters to stay away from substance abuse.

He requested parents and guardians to keep a close watch on the activities of their children to prevent them from getting addicted to drugs. According to a survey, around 11 crore people in the country are addicted to drug abuse, he said.

Actor Krithi Shetty said the youth are the future of the country and they should stay away drugs and behave responsible.

TSNAB, Director C V Anand said the anti-drug campaign will continue in a decentralized manner across the State and the TSNAB teams in coordination with local police will reach out to students and create awareness.