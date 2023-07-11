Missing RGUKT student traced in Maharashtra

Basar police said the student, Bunny Babu, was found in Purna of Parbhani district in the neighboring State after which he was handed over to his parents

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Tue - 11 July 23

Basar police said the student, Bunny Babu, was found in Purna of Parbhani district in the neighboring State after which he was handed over to his parents

Nirmal: A student of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar, who went missing on Friday, was traced in Maharashtra on Tuesday.

Basar police said the student, Bunny Babu, was found in Purna of Parbhani district in the neighboring State after which he was handed over to his parents. They said his statement would be recorded on Wednesday to find out as to why he went to Maharashtra.

Bunny, a PUC second year student, had left the campus stating that he would go to his native place in Narsampalli in Toopran mandal of Medak district.

But, he did not meet his parents till Monday and his mobile phone remained switched off. The parents lodged a complaint with Basar police and launched a search.