RGUKT-Basar releases list of students for 6-year integrated BTech programme

The university declared the list of 1,404 students who were selected for the admission into the engineering course for the academic year 2023-27

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Mon - 3 July 23

File Photo

Nirmal: Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar released a list of students who were provisionally shortlisted for admission into a six-year long integrated BTech programme offered by the institution, and the dates of first-phase counseling on Monday.

The university declared the list of 1,404 students who were selected for the admission into the engineering course for the academic year 2023-27. The ratio between girls and boys was 67 and 33.

Siddipet and Sangareddy districts top

As per the list, both Siddipet and Sangareddy districts stood in the top with 322 students from the former and 178 of the latter being shortlisted. Both Jogulamba-Gadwal and Kumram Bheem Asifabad district figured in the bottom as two students each from the entities got selected.

Meanwhile, the first phase of counseling will be held on the campus from July 7 to 9. Candidates falling between serial number 1 and 500 are advised to attend the counseling on July 7, while the shortlisted students from serial number 501 to 1,000 are suggested to undergo the counseling on July 8. The candidates between serial number 1,001 and 1,404 can take the procedure on July 9.

The counseling of students from differently-abled and sports category is going to be conducted on July 14, while the students with NCC and CAP certificates can participate in the process on July 15.

Also Read Jangaon: Errabelli helps Dalit girl to pursue her dream of becoming doctor