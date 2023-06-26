Telangana: Pragathi Dinotsavam celebrated at RGUKT-Basar

MLA Vittal Reddy visits an exhibition conducted as part of Pragati Dinotsavam celebrated by RGUKT-Basar on Monday.

Nirmal: Mudhole MLA G Vittal Reddy said the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar was lighting up the lives of poor students from rural parts. He along with Collector K Varun Reddy participated in Pragathi Dinotsavam celebrated on the premises of the varsity on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Vittal Reddy opined that the institution was a boon to the students from financially weak background and rural parts. He said that students were able to crack jobs with multi-national companies after pursuing higher education at the university. He stated that the government was extending its support for the growth of the varsity.

Vice-chancellor Prof V Venkata Ramana said efforts were being made to put the institution on the track of growth, by taking help from the government. He stated that the university would become a number one educational institution for higher education soon.

Earlier, dignitaries inaugurated a computer centre, a reading room for aspirants of competitive examinations and IPR Cell. They laid the foundation stone to a science and examination blocks. Students exhibited science models and posters explaining academic activities.