Missing woman from West Bengal traced in Hyderabad

Sources said the young woman was allegedly lured by a young man in the guise of love and brought to Hyderabad with a malicious intention to force her into flesh trade here.

By | Published: 4:31 pm

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police’s Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) in a joint operation with the West Bengal police have traced a missing woman safely in less than 10 hours.

The 23-year-old missing woman was reported missing from 24 Parganas in West Bengal on Saturday morning and following a lead received from Prajwala, an NGO working towards women empowerment, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit under the supervision of Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Mahesh M. Bhagwat took up the rescue operation.

Sources said the young woman was allegedly lured by a young man in the guise of love and brought to Hyderabad with a malicious intention to force her into flesh trade here. Relying on a single lead of an unidentified phone number used by the victim to alert her parents, Bhagwat and the AHTU inspector, Chandrasekhar, proceeded to trace the missing woman.

The operation that lasted for more than five hours saw a coordination between two State police forces and two civil society organisations – Shakti Vahini and Prajwala – who were in close communication supporting each other’s efforts.

At 11.30 pm, the victim was rescued from Hyderabad and the Rachakonda police handed her over to the NGO to be sent back to her native place. Officials said efforts were on to identify and trace the youngster who brought the victim here.

Social activist and Prajwala founder, Dr Sunita Krishnan on Sunday commended the efforts of Rachakonda Police, Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat and the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit in helping trace the woman safely and at the earliest time possible. She took to her Facebook account and applauded the hard work of the police.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .