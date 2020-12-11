‘Mission Bhagiratha works to be completed soon’

Harish Rao instructed the officials to fast track the works to supply drinking water from Singur

By | Published: 9:11 pm 9:16 pm

Medak: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the government will complete all the works pertaining to Mission Bhagiratha to provide drinking water to 956 habitations in Medak district. The Minister, who arrived at Narsapur to participate in a progamme on Friday, conducted a review meeting with Mission Bagiratha and other department officials in the presence of Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy and Narasapur MLA C Madan Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao instructed the officials to fast track the works to supply drinking water from Singur. Saying that they will have to supply drinking water to Medak district by fetching Godavari water from Komatibanda in Gajwel to Shivvampet Sump once the works are completed, Rao suggested the officials to provide drinking water to these habitations from Singur until then. Since they were having abundant water in Singur, Rao said that people may get disappointed if they delay the water supply any further.

He directed the officials to expedite road works granted under SC and ST Special Development Fund for laying CC roads with an outlay of Rs 54 crore. Rao instructed the officials to ground the works if they were not yet commenced.

The Minister urged the officials to depute a third party for examining the quality of the works. Asking them to blacklist the contractors who were not doing their job right, he directed the officials to complete the works of Narsapur bus depot by coming February. Due to Covid-19, he said that the works were stalled for a while. The Minister also enquired about the progress of river check dams being constructed on river Manjira and Haldi Vagu.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .