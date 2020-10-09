Mission Bhagiratha project material gutted in fire at Huzurabad

The material for use in Mission Bhagiratha works was stored in a room at the Government Degree College

Karimnagar: Mission Bhagiratha project material was gutted in a fire accident which occurred in Huzurabad late on Thursday night.

The material for use in Mission Bhagiratha works was stored in a room at the Government Degree College. It was reduced to ashes in the fire accident, official sources said, adding that the exact reason was not yet known, though an electric short-circuit was not ruled out.

After noticing the fire in the room, construction agency staff alerted fire department and police, who deployed three firefighters to control the flames. Initial reports suggested that the fire spread among various sections resulting in a loss of Rs 2 crore worth of material. Nopal Reddy, in-charge of the construction agency, Welco Infra Project Private Limited, however dismissed the rumour and said about Rs 15 lakh worth property was damaged.

After coming to know about the incident, District Forest Officer Venkanna rushed to the spot and examined burnt material. The construction agency authorities have been instructed to submit details of the material burnt in the fire mishap, he said.

