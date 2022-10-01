Mission Bhagiratha’s award is for regularity of water supply, Ministry clarifies

Published Date - 04:31 PM, Sat - 1 October 22

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS) has clarified that the State government’s flagship scheme Mission Bhagiratha was being honoured on the national level for the regularity of water supply.

In a statement, the Ministry said no assessment of the Mission Bhagiratha scheme was specifically carried out by the department and that the scheme was evaluated under the Functionality Assessment 2022 by the department.

A few days ago, it was reported that an inspection was conducted by a national level independent organization. This had not happened, the Ministry said.

However, it confirmed that Telangana was being given the award in the category of regularity of water supplied in the State, on October 2 in New Delhi.