Mithila Palkar shines big in south cinema with ‘Ori Devuda’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:00 PM, Mon - 31 October 22

Hyderabad: Mithila Palkar, the actor best remembered as Kavya Kulkarni in ‘Little Things’ has left the South cinema industry in awe of her acting skills with her debut performance in ‘Ori Devuda’.

Playing the female lead in the film, Mithila has been receiving applause for her chemistry with co-star Vishwak Sen, her on-screen presence, as well as the actor’s comfort while working in a new language.

“The audience’s response to my character in this film has been overwhelming. From Hindi, Marathi to now Telugu cinema, I am honoured to be a part of multilingual stories and will continue to entertain the audience with relatable content across mediums,” says the actor on the success of ‘Ori Devuda’.

Mithila’s pan-Indian appeal has got stronger with the roaring success of ‘Ori Devuda’, which aids her vision of working in films and shows across languages and genres.

The actor’s meaningful collaboration with legendary actors like late Irfan Khan, Kajol, Abhay Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, and others has been a testimony of her genuine popularity and connection with the audience.

Having received awards for her critically-acclaimed movie ‘Muramba’ and her hit show ‘Little Things’, she is currently basking in the success of ‘Ori Devuda’.