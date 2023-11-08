Mithul to lead Cyclone CA in Bhikoo Pai Angel Memorial Trophy

Published Date - 06:30 PM, Wed - 8 November 23

Hyderabad: G Mithul will lead Cyclone Cricket Academy, Hyderabad in the Bhikoo Pai Angel Memorial Trophy – All India U-15 Cricket Tournament which will be organised by Sports Authority of Goa at Margao, from November 18.

Sri Harsha has been named the vice-captain. The team will be under guidance of head coach Mohammed Bilal Ahmed. A total of 10 teams from all over the country will participate in the league-cum-knockout tournament.

Squad: G Mithul (C), Sri Harsha (VC), Arhan (WK), Malim Sudes, Ganesh, Satya Karthik, Ram Teja, Tanush B, Srinadh Goud, Mohammed Sohail, Shubham, Aryan, Harshvardhan, Mohammed Meraj, Shaik Irfan, Mohammed Bilal Ahmed (Head Coach), Mohammed Touseef (Fielding Coach), Rajab Ali (Manager).