MJPTBCWREIS entrance tests results in one week

By | Published: 7:36 pm

Hyderabad: The results of the entrance tests conducted on Sunday for admissions into intermediate and degree courses in residential colleges of the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (MJPTBCWREIS) will be declared in one week.

The test was conducted smoothly at 285 centres in the State and of the 41,112 students registered, 30,240 appeared for the entrance test for admissions into the intermediate courses. Likewise, 4,208 students took the test for degree admissions out of 5,367 registrations, MJPTBCWREIS secretary Mallaiah Battu said in a press release.

The scores obtained by students in the test will be used for filling up of 12,960 seats in the residential junior and degree colleges of the Society.

