MLA Diwakar Rao thanks CM KCR for sanctioning Rs 12 crore for bridge in Mancherial

Opposition parties are spreading false publicity against the BRS government as they were unable to digest the growth, said Diwakar Rao

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:15 PM, Thu - 12 October 23

MLA Diwakar Rao inspects the site of a proposed bridge across Rallavagu near Telangana martyrs column in Mancherial on Thursday.

Mancherial: MLA Nadipelli Diwakar Rao thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for sanctioning Rs 12 crore to construct a high-level bridge across Rallavagu near Telangana martyrs column in Mancherial town recently. He participated in a meeting held by activists of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) near the site of the proposed bridge here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao opined that the district centre witnessed unprecedented growth in the ruling of the BRS. He said that the Opposition parties were spreading false publicity against the government as they were unable to digest the growth. He flayed the Congress and BJP for making baseless allegations and criticising the government.

The legislator further said that people would no longer trust the words of the leaders belonging to the Opposition parties. He hoped that they would back up Chandrashekar Rao who was striving hard to develop the state on many fronts, while implementing innovative welfare benefitting various sections of the society. He added that the BRS would form the government by winning a major chunk of seats in coming polls.

