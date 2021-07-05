MLA Jogu Ramanna thanks people for making plantation drive a success

MLA said that the target of planting 10 lakh saplings would not have been achieved, had the supporters, followers and members of TRS and people from all walks of life not participated in the event

Adilabad: MLA Jogu Ramanna thanked his followers, supporters, activists of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and general public for making the mega plantation drive a grand success.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, Ramanna said that the target of planting 10 lakh saplings would not have been achieved, had the supporters, followers and members of TRS and people from all walks of life not participated in the event.

He thanked everyone for supporting the massive plantation drive and helping in creating history. The legislator thanked Rajya Sabha member Joginipally Santosh Kumar for gracing the occasion. He thanked MLAs belonging to erstwhile Adilabad district and public representatives for their presence in the event. He requested the public to plant saplings with similar passion and increase green cover.

Ramanna scripted a record by planting 3.5 lakh saplings in an hour in a piece of land at Durganagar on the outskirts of Adilabad to mark his 58th birthday. That event surpassed a record plantation of 3.05 lakh saplings by Turkey in the past. As many as 6.5 lakh saplings were planted in different parts of the district on the occasion.

TRS leaders Govardhan Reddy, Bhoja Reddy, agriculture market committee chairman Prahlad and others were present.

