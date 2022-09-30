MLA Peddi condemns Kishan Reddy’s comments on Bayyaram steel factory

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:25 PM, Fri - 30 September 22

Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy has flayed union Minister G Kishan Reddy for his recent comments on the Bayyaram steel factory.

Warangal: Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy has flayed union Minister G Kishan Reddy for his recent comments on the Bayyaram steel factory, and demanded that Kishan Reddy should immediately withdraw the comments, if he was committed to the development of Telangana State.

In an open letter addressed to Kishan Reddy on Friday, the TRS MLA from Narsampet has found fault with union Minister of Culture and Tourism Kishan Reddy who reportedly announced that setting up the steel factory at Bayyaram in Mahabubabad district in Telangana was not economically feasible.

“Kishan Reddy must apologise to the tribal community, Telangana people and youth and withdraw the remarks immediately,” he said. The MLA said that Kishan Reddy was pledging the Telangana interests to the Centre to retain his minister post. He also criticised Kishan Reddy for remaining silent while the railway coach factory announced for Kazipet being shifted to another State.

Sudarshan Reddy alleged that the Centre was trying to obstruct the development of the Telangana State as TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was set to enter the national politics. “We will put all the issues before the people and unite them to fight against the BJP led government at the Centre,” he said. He asked Kishan Reddy to bring the steel factory to Bayyaram. He said that setting up of the steel factory would provide employment to thousands of people of this region.