Bayyaram steel plant not feasible: Kishan Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:00 PM, Mon - 26 September 22

Hyderabad: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday said the Bayyaram steel plant in Mahabubabad district would not be feasible due to various constraints.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi to inform about the Centre organising Bathukamma festival celebrations officially for the first time on Tuesday at Kartavya Path near India Gate at 6 pm, Reddy asked how the Centre could go ahead with the project when it was not feasible.

He, however, said the TRS, in its manifesto, had said it would take up the steel plant project. It had also promised to open Nizam Sugar factory, he said, adding that the Central government had given Rs.6,000 crore for the Ramagundam fertilizer factory since the project was feasible.

Alleging that the State government failed to give land for Science City in the city, Sainik School in Warangal and MMTS extension railway track till Yadadri, he also said land for laying an approach road for Cherlapally terminal was not given by the State government. To another question on a meeting convened by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to discuss the bifurcation issues between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, Reddy said officials from the two States should settle the issues amicably.

As for the Centre’s Bathukamma celebrations, members of various associations, women IPS officers, Heads of the Departments (HODs), Central Ministers and their families and other dignitaries would attend, Reddy said.

Meanwhile, the Telangana BJP State unit on Monday demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao solve the issues of Village Revenue Assistants immediately. In a statement, the party’s senior leader Gudur Narayana Reddy said VRAs were on strike for the last 64 days demanding resolution of their issues.