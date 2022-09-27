Kishan Reddy’s statement on Bayyaram shatters tribal youth dreams: Puvvada

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:42 PM, Tue - 27 September 22

Khammam: The BJP-led union government’s negligent attitude towards Telangana has once again been proved with union Minister G Kishan Reddy’s statement on the Bayyaram steel plant, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said here on Tuesday.

Condemning Kishan Reddy’s statement that setting up a steel factory at Bayayaram was not feasible, Ajay Kumar said the union Minister’s statement proved his lack of interest towards Telangana’s development. Speaking to the media, Ajay Kumar pointed out that the Geological Survey of India had reported that there were huge iron ore reserves of about 300 million metric tonnes at Bayyaram. This proved that the union Minister was lying blatantly that there was no quality iron ore at Bayyaram and that he was speaking without basic information on the issue.

Seeking to know whether Kishan Reddy was Minister of Tourism or of Steel, Ajay Kumar said Kishan Reddy as a union Minister had violated laws made by the Parliament and that Telangana did not need ‘ceremonial idols’ like him. The Centre, which failed to set up the Tribal University here, was doing the same in the case of the Bayyaram steel plant and had dashed hopes of thousands of tribal and adivasi youth, who expected employment after the steel plant was set up, Ajay Kumar said.

Demanding that the BJP government at the Centre quit its discriminatory attitude towards Telangana and take an immediate decision towards setting up the Bayyaram steel plant, Ajay Kumar reminded the Centre that it was responsible for delivering the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act.

MP Nama Nageswara Rao, MLC Tata Madhusudhan and other leader said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was jealous of Telangana, which stood as an example in the country in many fields and was outpacing Gujarat in terms of development.

Earlier, TRS cadre registered their protest by burning effigies of Modi and the union government.