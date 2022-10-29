MLA poaching case: Three accused remanded to judicial custody

Hyderabad: The Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases on Saturday remanded the three alleged BJP agents to judicial custody after the Moinabad police produced them before the Judge at his house.

The three persons – Ramachandra Bharati, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy – were taken into custody by the Cyberabad police within a few hours after the Telangana High Court asked them to surrender before the Cyberabad police.

The trio was shifted to Moinabad police station where the police completed the legal formalities and took them for a medical examination at Government Hospital at Chevella. They were later taken to Gaddianaram and produced before the judge.

The police learnt that Nanda Kumar is a resident of Chaitanyapuri and staying at a flat in Shaikpet for some time. Ramachandra Bharati and Simhayaji Swamy were taken into custody from his house on Saturday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, the Telangana High Court after hearing the petition filed by the Cyberabad police ordered three persons in the MLA poaching case to surrender before police for further investigation.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court had rejected the remand request of the three accused in the case. Cyberabad Police had moved to the HC challenging the ACB court order.

The High Court set aside the order of the Anti-Corruption Bureau Court and asked the three BJP linked persons to surrender before the police.

The court passed the orders following a review petition filed by the Telangana police against the order of the ACB court. The ACB court had rejected the remand appeal of the Cyberabad police of Ramachandra Bharati, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy and asked them to probe after issuing a notice under 41 CrPC.