MLC Kavitha extends Bathukamma greetings, urges people to stay safe

By | Published: 5:58 pm

Hyderabad: Nizamabad MLC and Telangana Jagruthi founder president K Kavitha extended greetings to people of Telangana State on the festive occasion of Bathukamma on Saturday.

She expressed happiness over the pride and excitement with which Bathukamma was being celebrated with friends and family despite the COVID pandemic.She urged people to the State to remain cautious during the celebrations in the wake of the pandemic.

In a video message, Kavitha said the recent floods in the State have left many people in distress even as the Coronavirus threat has been looming large posing challenges to people during these times of crisis. She lauded the spirit of humanity in the State and urged all to stand by each other during these difficult times.

TRS leader and MLC Kavitha thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for releasing Rs 550 crore to ensure immediate relief to those affected by the floods. She also expressed happiness over the Bathukamma songs released by Telangana Jagruthi, receiving huge support online and rose to become one of top songs during this Bathukamma season. Kavitha ended her with video message, extending her greetings and also urged the people to stay safe.

