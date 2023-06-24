MLC Kavitha unveils Brisbane Bonalu poster

The Bonalu festival will take off at Gayatri Mandir in Brisbane on July 15 at 10 am under the aegis of Bharat Jagruti

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:34 PM, Sat - 24 June 23

Hyderabad: President of Bharat Jagruti and MLC K Kavitha unveiled here on Saturday a poster of the Bonalu festival to be organised at Brisbane in Australia. The festival will take off at Gayatri Mandir in Brisbane on July 15 at 10 am under the aegis of Bharat Jagruti. She congratulated the people of Telangana living in Brisbane for celebrating Bonalu in a big way this year.

The celebrations are supported by Brisbane Telangana Association, Queensland Telugu Association, Telugu Association of Gold Coast, Indian Council of Australia.

Telangana Foods Chairman M Rajeev Sagar, Bharat Jagruti General Secretary Ranga Naveen Achari, youth wing president Koraboina Vijay, cultural wing convenor Kodari Srinu, legal cell convenor, Tirupati Varma, state secretary Vikrant Reddy and others participated in the poster unveiling programme.

