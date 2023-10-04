MLC Madhusudhan campaigns for BRS candidate in Bhadrachalam

Christian pastors felicitated MLC T Madhusudhan and BRS Bhadrachalam candidate Dr. Tellam Venkat Rao on Wednesday.

Kothagudem: Khammam BRS district president and MLC Tata Madhusudhan campaigned for the party candidate for Bhadrachalam seat Dr. Tellam Venkat Rao. The MLC along with Venkat Rao called on the leaders of Christian community at Bhadrachalam on Wednesday and sought the support of the community members for the BRS in the ensuing Assembly elections. The town pastors offered special prayers for the victory of Dr. Venkat Rao and felicitated the leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, Madhusudhan reminded that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao honours and gives due place to all religions in the State. Telangana government was the government in the country to officially organise Christmas celebrations, he said. The MLC also interacted with the morning walkers and asked them to elect Bhadrachalam BRS candidate Dr. Venkat Rao for the complete development of the Bhadrachalam Assembly constituency. He along with the local MLA P Veeraiah distributed Bathukamma sarees to women.