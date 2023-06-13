MLMM emerges top in electric 3-wheeler manufacturing, registers 36,816 unit sales

In FY23, the MLMM added Zor Grand to its product portfolio which alone contributed with over 23,000 units

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 PM, Tue - 13 June 23

Hyderabad: Mahindra Last Mile Mobility (MLMM), a division of Mahindra & Mahindra, in a press release said that it has emerged as top player in the electric three-wheeler manufacturing during FY23, registering 36,816 unit sales with a market share of 14.6 percent. The MLMM had sold 17,522 units in FY22 and had a market of 7.6 percent, the company in a statement said.

In FY23, the MLMM added Zor Grand to its product portfolio which alone contributed with over 23,000 units. Additionally, the company’s electric portfolio consists of the Treo range of vehicles, and the Alfas – Mini and Cargo. On an overall basis, it has sold over 1 lakh units of three-wheeler to date.

Suman Mishra, CEO of LMM said “In FY23, we continued our market leadership in electric 3-wheelers with the highest market share. In June ‘23, we also reached the milestone of one lakh EV sales reflecting our deep experience and leadership in this space.”

The MLMM has installed 1,150 touch points across India with more than 10, 000 charging stations across touch points, the press release said. The MLMM said that the Li-ion powered Mahindra Treo has continued to remain the leading electric auto.

