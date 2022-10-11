MLRIT bags SAE INDIA Foundation-Corporate award

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:28 PM, Tue - 11 October 22

MLRIT principal K Srinivas Rao and Mechanical engineering department head Prof. M Venkateswar Reddy received the award from SAE International president Srikanth Srinivas at an event held in New Delhi on Monday.

Hyderabad: Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT) has been presented with the SAE INDIA Foundation-Corporate Award for the year 2021-22.

SAE INDIA Foundation awards are given in five categories and a total of 35 Awards are given every year for the contributions of individual professional and student members, industry and academia towards the development of mobility Industry (Automotive/Aerospace).

MLRIT Chairman Marri Laxman Reddy appreciated the principal, HoDs and SAE student members of the MLRIT for their support in doing SAE activities. MLRIT secretary Marri Rajashekar Reddy said the the institute participates in many SAE events and competitions.