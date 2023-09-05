MLRIT students bag Rs 1 lakh cash prize in hackathon hosted by Google

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:12 PM, Tue - 5 September 23

Hyderabad: The Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT) students bagged a cash prize of Rs.1 lakh in the ‘Hack4Change @ charcha ’23,’ a hackathon co hosted by Google with support from T-Hub and The/Nudge Forum at ISB Hyderabad.

In the 24-hour hackathon, MLRIT students competed against 270 teams.

Students mission was to revolutionize crop productivity for Indian farmers by leveraging satellite imagery technology through an android application, a press release said. Arun Adhithya (third year IT), Khamil Mirza (third year CSIT) and Tanishk Agarval (third year CSE) stood second runner-up, securing a cash prize of Rs.1 lakh, it said.

MLRIT secretary Marri Rajashekhar Reddy said the MLRIT established 12 centres of excellence to train students on emerging trends in technology and added, “students are given training on the latest technology right from the first year with eminent faculty members.” MLRIT Director Anushreya Reddy, Principal K Srinivas Rao, and HoDs also participated in the programme.

