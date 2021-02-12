MLRIT to host TS Masters Athletics Championship

By | Published: 12:04 am

Hyderabad: Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT), Dundigal will host the seventh edition of NMAA (National Masters Athletics Association) Telangana State Masters Athletics Championship 2020-21 between February 13 and 14.

On Thursday, Minister for Tourism, V Srinivas Goud along with State Chairman, Sports Authority of Telangana (SATS), Allipuram Venkateshwar Reddy unveiled the jerseys meant for the Masters Athletics Championship at LB Stadium. Several veteran sportspersons including Marri Laxman Reddy and others were present in the unveiling ceremony of the jerseys.

