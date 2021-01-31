Hyderabad: MLRIT celebrates graduation day

A total of 956 students of 2020 batch B.Tech., MBA and M.Tech graduated from the institute.

Hyderabad: Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology celebrated Graduation Day 2021 at its college campus on Saturday. Prof. Ravi Kumar Puli, Member Secretary, Telangana State Council of Science and Technology (TSCOST) was the chief guest at the event.

A total of 956 students of 2020 batch B.Tech., MBA and M.Tech graduated from the institute. An atmosphere of pride and excitement prevailed in the campus as students in tradition academic regalia went on stage to collect their certificates in the presence of family, friends, faculty members and other corporate dignitaries.

On the occasion, Prof. Ravi Kumar Puli congratulated students and advised them to be successful in their career for that they must become a lifelong learner with full dedication, interest and ease.

Marri Rajashekar Reddy, Secretary MLRIT, shared with great pride that the Institute has become NBA TIER I Accredited and obtained NAAC ‘A’ Grade. MLRIT was established in 2005.

