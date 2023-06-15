Slushie, the new cool drink in Hyderabad

Slushie is a kind of beverage that is made out of finely crushed flavoured ice

By Epsita Gunti Published Date - 06:40 AM, Thu - 15 June 23

Hyderabad: Temperatures in Hyderabad have continued to soar and no wonder city dwellers are in search of cold drinks that will provide them instant relief. Although sugarcane juice and coconut water will forever be there to give us respite, there is a new drink on the block that everyone is gravitating towards.

Slushies are slowly becoming popular amongst the city crowd with malls, roadside kiosks, and even cafes including them in their menu. Also called a Slurpee, this western drink is finding a place in our Deccan city. Slushie is a kind of beverage that is made out of finely crushed flavoured ice.

It is somewhere in between liquid and solid form, and feels like you are chewing on small grains of ice. One place in the city that is gaining popularity for its slushies is Crumbcoat in Madhapur.

Although a dessert place, the owners introduced slushies as they went well with their other dishes. “It’s a thing in northern countries that slushies are paired with desserts like waffles and others. And since we are a dessert brand selling exactly that kind of food, we introduced slushies and they were a hit for us. We are planning to introduce more flavors soon,” says Arko, co-founder of Crumbcoat.

As of now, they have orange, strawberry, blueberry, and other flavours that will cost you anywhere from Rs 150 to Rs 170. The drink also gives a nostalgic feeling as we have all tried eating ice as kids.

“The first time I had this was in the UK and I was surprised to see it here. It is like eating ice and I like this because it gives that rush of coolness. The mango-flavored ones are simply the best,” says Dinesh, a shopper at the Sarath City Capital Mall. In the mall, Cocofit is the place where one can find a wide range of slushies.