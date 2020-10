Moderate rainfall in erstwhile Karimnagar

By | Published: 6:41 pm

Karimnagar: Moderate to light rainfall was recorded in erstwhile Karimnagar district during the last 24 hours. The highest rainfall of 65.2 mm was reported in Sarangapur mandal of Jagtial district followed by Peddur in Rajanna-Sircilla district at 64.8 and Kamanpur of Peddapalli district 59.8 mm. While Marthanpeta of Rajanna-sircilla received 43.8 mm rainfall, Sircilla got 37.3 mm, Gajasingaram 35.5 mm, Yellareddypeta 26.0 and Nizamabad 25.6 mm.

In Karimnagar, Khasimpet received 38.8 mm, Kothagattu 37.0, Kothapalli 31.5, and Jammikunta 31.3 mm. Kalvacherla in Peddapalli district recorded 31.8 mm while Manthani got 30.3 mm. Gullakota and Endapally of Jagitial district received 24.5 mm rainfall.

