Moderate rains hit parts of Asifabad, Adilabad districts

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:55 PM, Sun - 14 August 22

Kumram Bheem Asifabad/Adilabad: Several parts of Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Adilabad districts registered light to moderate rains, affecting normal life and disturbing the farm operations on Sunday.

The average rainfall of the district was 22 mm. Kerameri and Wankidi mandals received the highest rainfall by 31.2 mm each. Sirpur (T), Koutala, Lingapur, Kaghaznagar and Bejjur saw somewhere between 20 mm and 29 mm of rainfall. The actual rainfall of the district was 1,317 mm as against normal rainfall 677 mm from June 1 to August 14, reflecting an excess by 97 percent.

Due to the rains, hilly streams were in spate. Consequently, transportation in remote parts of the district was severely affected. Standing cotton, soya, paddy and red gram crops got damaged, causing losses to farmers. People living in low-lying areas were advised to move to safer places. Victims of the floods are requested to contact number of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district 1800-599-1200 and 08733-279333 for help.

Similarly, Penganga and Pranahita rivers swelled due to heavy rains in upstream areas of Maharashtra, inundating standing crops in Bejjur, Chintalamanepalli, Dahegaon and Koutala mandals. Locals lamented the floods damaged cotton, paddy and soya and red gram crops. They wanted authorities of the agriculture department to carry out surveys to assess the crop loss.

Meanwhile, Adilabad district’s average rainfall was gauged to be 21.7 mm. Indervelli mandal had 33.7 mm, followed by Gadiguda mandal which recorded 33 mm. The actual rainfall of the district was 1,178 mm when compared to the normal rainfall of 693 mm, indicating a deviation by 70 percent.

It may be recalled that the both Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Asifabad districts experienced heavy rains from July 9 to 15, damaging crop and roads. Nearly 40,000 acres of cotton and red gram crops were damaged in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. A total of 147 houses were affected. About 1 lakh acres of crops were damaged in Adilabad district.