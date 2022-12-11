Moderate rains likely to hit Hyderabad till Dec 14

People in Hyderabad woke up to overcast and cold morning on Sunday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:59 PM, Sun - 11 December 22

According to TSDPS, Serlingampally received highest rainfall of 23.5 mm followed by Bahadurpura at 5.3 mm.— Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: Weather in Hyderabad and surrounding regions of Rangareddy and Sangareddy districts remained overcast, chilly and languid on Sunday, as cyclone Mandous continued to be active in parts of Tamilnadu and to some extent in Karnataka.

People in Hyderabad woke up to an overcast and cold Sunday morning due to moderate but widespread unseasonal showers, that started at midnight, continued till early morning.

That set the trend for the entire day, as Hyderabad and outskirts remained under complete cloud cover and kept receiving sporadic drizzle here and there. The Sun shined for a brief moment on Sunday afternoon, only to disappear in the overcast skies.

By Sunday evening, various parts of Hyderabad witnessed quick passing showers, which first started at LB Nagar-Hayathnagar area and then went on to cover other parts of the State capital.

Although it was a light to moderate rain, several parts of Hyderabad did receive measurable quantity of rains. Based on the daily rainfall data from Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), by Sunday evening Serlingampally received the highest at 23.5 mm of rainfall followed by Bahadurpura at 5.3 mm and Rajendarnagar, which received 5 mm of rainfall.

Some of the other areas that reported rains include Hayathnagar, Saroornagar, Secunderabad, Malakpet, L B Nagar, Santoshnagar, parts of Banjara Hills, Madhapur, Kandikal Gate in Bandlaguda, Sainikpuri, Nagaram, among others.

Thanks to the prevalent weather conditions, the day time maximum temperatures dropped by a notch. On Sunday, the maximum temperature in Hyderabad was 26 degree Celsius while the minimum temperature during evening was between 18 degree Celsius and 19 degree Celsius.

According to the forecast from IMD, Hyderabad, the present weather conditions of unseasonal light to moderate showers and cloud cover are likely to prevail till Wednesday, December 14.