Moderate to intense rain in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri

By ANI Published Date - 10:20 AM, Wed - 19 July 23

Mumbai: Moderate to intense spells of rain are predicted in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri in Maharashtra India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

“Moderate to intense spells of rain very likely over the districts of Raigad, Thane, Mumbai, Palghar and Ratnagiri during the next 3-4 hours. Occasional strong winds are very likely,” stated the IMD in its morning bulletin.

On Tuesday, the IMD had issued a Red alert for Palghar, Raigad for July 19, and an ‘Orange’ alert had been issued for Thane, Mumbai and Ratnagiri.

Yesterday the weather department issued an Orange alert for Pune, indicating the likelihood of heavy rainfall, particularly for tonight.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for Pune District with heavy rainfall in ghat areas of the northern taluka of the district, especially for July 19 night, an IMD official said.

In response, local authorities in Pune have been directed to evaluate potential risks and implement necessary precautions as per the Pune District Disaster Mitigation Plan.

“Local authorities have been directed to evaluate the current risks and take appropriate measures,” said Ayush Prasad, Zilla Parishad CEO, Pune District.

The alert aims to ensure the safety and preparedness of the district in the face of expected heavy downpours.

Ayush Prasad further added, All Hospitals have been adequately staffed and stocked with the necessary medicines. Ambulances are functional and have full fuel. Officials have been asked to stay at Headquarters and stay on alert.