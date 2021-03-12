Modern love and tales of pakodi

How predictable can one assure that a relationship lasts long post-marriage? How sure a couple could get along in a live-in relationship?

By | Published: 2:57 pm

It’s not easy to predict how long a relationship will last post marriage. The same goes for couples in live-in relationships. When it comes to love, all hypotheses can also go out of the window.

Love, Life & Pakodi is a story of how broken relationships can still find a way to survive. It’s about a couple from well-to-do families who find themselves in a strange marriage. Rhea (Sanchita Poonacha) is a city-bred girl who is mistreated by her boyfriend and loses trust in relationships. Embarrassed and cheated by her boyfriend, Rhea finds Arun’s friendship a soothing balm to her pain. Sharing joints and wine during their hangouts, both get along well with each other.

As both get comfortable with living together, Arun wants to make it official by getting married.The already-strained Rhea who is wary of the institution having seen her parent’s broken marriage doesn’t want to take a chance and rejects Arun’s proposal saying there is no validation for certification of marriage.

Although the first half seems to be a tad slow, there are enough twists and surprises for audiences in the second half. And what happens when Rhea gets to know some bizarre and uncomfortable facts about Arun? How Rhea finds Arun’s pakodi tale funny? How the couple sorts out their issues forms the rest of the story.

The film was shot in Bengaluru. Actor Sanchita gives an impressive performance and emotes well while Karthik too did a good job in bringing liveliness to the screen. What works in the film’s favour is that director Jayanth Gali focussed on weaving a story mirroring current relationships of youth without getting preachy.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .