Modern TSRTC convention centre to come up in Khammam

By James Edwin Published Date - 06:54 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

An illustration of the TSRTC convention centre proposed to be built in Khammam.

Khammam: Here is some good news for residents in Khammam. The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has proposed to construct a two-storeyed air-conditioned convention centre here.

Courtesy the initiative taken by Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, the convention centre with modern facilities will come up near the new RTC bus stand in the city.

It will have a capacity of 2, 000 seats and will be the third such facility in Telangana as there is a TSRTC Kalyana Mandapam in Hyderabad and a convention centre is under construction at Nirmal.

It will have a parking space in the cellar to accommodate 134 cars and a VIP car parking area on the ground floor where 15 cars can be parked. The site where the facility is going to come up has roads on its three sides ensuring better access.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Minister Ajay Kumar informed that the convention centre would be built with an estimated expenditure of Rs.40 crore on a sprawling 1.7 acres. Care is being taken to develop the facility in a beautiful manner with greenery and lawns for better ambience.

He further informed that the foundation stone laying ceremony was scheduled to take place next week and work tenders will be called this week. The construction work is expected to commence in September month.

‘The convention centre will compete with the best of the function halls in the State capital in terms of architecture, interiors and amenities. It will be another feather in the cap for Khammam city in terms of development initiatives and caters to the needs of the citizens” he noted.

There will be three shopping blocks on the ground and first floors covering an area of 2860 and 2335 square yards while 2860 square yards area on the second floor will be used for commercial needs.

The ground floor of the convention centre will be spread over 34, 270 sq yards area, the first floor on 5630 sq yards and second floor 3825 sq yards. The parking area in the cellar will be spread over 55, 160 sq yards area.

