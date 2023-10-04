Modi degraded PM post, says Gutha Sukender Reddy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:26 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

Nalgonda: Telangana State Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at Nizamabad had degraded the level of the highest political post in the country.

Speaking to the media at Miryalaguda, Sukender Reddy said Modi had no moral right to speak in Telangana after showing discrimination towards the State in sanctioning of funds and allocation of projects. The Modi government had not fulfilled the promises made to Telangana in the AP Reorganization Act. The Prime Minister had also talked inside and outside the Parliament insulting the formation of Telangana State, he said.

It was objectionable that Modi, holding the post of Prime Minister, leveled baseless allegations against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, all for political mileage. Modi had no moral right to criticize the Chief Minister, who achieved Telangana State by risking his own life, he said.

Terming the BJP a patient on life-support, he said Modi was resorting to false allegations against the Chief Minister and his family members to help the BJP survive in Telangana.