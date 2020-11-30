Modi govt authoritarian; wont go to Burari: Farmers

Activist Yogendra Yadav described the farmers’ protest as a “historic” moment

New Delhi: The agitating farmers on Monday accused the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre of being communal, fascist and authoritarian, and rejected the government’s demand to assemble at the Sant Nirankari ground in Burari to stage their protest.

Addressing a press conference here at the Delhi-Haryana border in Singhu, Darshan Pal, President of the Krantikari Kisan Union’s Punjab chapter, said, “The Modi government speaks something else on face but has a dagger on its side. The BJP is a communal, fascist and authoritarian.”

Pal said that the farmers will hold another meeting to strengthen the movement. “We reject the proposal. We have come here to tell our story and we won’t step back,” he said, rejecting the offer of the government to move to the Burari ground for the protest.

Activist Yogendra Yadav also addressed the press conference and described the farmers’ protest as a “historic” moment. Yadav said, “This is happening after 31 years. Previously, Mahendra Singh Tikait had brought the farmers together.”

Yadav added that a lie is being spread that the farmers are unaware. “Today the reality is that each and every child of Punjab and Haryana is completely aware of the draconian laws,” he said.

Farmers from several parts of the country have gathered in Delhi over the three controversial farm laws passed by the Parliament recently. They are demanding repealing of these laws.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi backed the three farm laws during his monthly radio broadcast programme on Sunday.