Modi govt giving body blow to Naxals, left-wing extremism breathing its last: Shah

Shah said the NDA government has won the hearts of the poor living in Naxalism-affected areas by building adequate healthcare and education infrastructure.

By PTI Updated On - 23 February 2024, 07:18 PM

File Photo

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government has dealt a body blow to the Maoists with a holistic approach to development and security and left-wing extremism is now breathing its last, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday.

He also said that due to the visionary policies of the Modi government, left-wing extremism has lost its breeding ground.

In a series or posts on X with the hashtag #NaxalFreeBharat, the home minister said under the guidance of the prime minister, the Union home ministry has adopted an offensive strategy to curb Naxalism.

“As a result of the hammer blow to left-wing extremism, it is today breathing its last,” he said.

“On account of PM @narendramodi Ji’s visionary policies, left-wing extremism has today lost its breeding ground,” he said.

Shah said the Modi government has dealt a body blow to Naxalism with a holistic approach to development and security in the Naxalism-affected regions.

“The Modi govt has won people’s trust by taking the state governments along for overall development,” he said.

He also posted a few videos giving details of Naxal issues, the destruction and casualties suffered by the people due to the menace and how government is dealing with it.