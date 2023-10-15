“Modi govt will not remain in centre after 2024”: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday said that the INDIA Alliance is not just an election alliance but a policy alliance

Chennai: Ahead of the coming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday said that the INDIA Alliance is not just an election alliance but a policy alliance and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government will not remain in the centre after 2024 polls.

Speaking at the Women’s Rights conference organised by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Chennai’s Nandanam YMCA ground, Stalin said that after the 2024 elections, the BJP will not remain in the centre.

“After the 2024 elections, the Modi government will not remain in the centre. INDIA alliance is not just an election alliance but a policy alliance. Central Government is doing a Political conspiracy against women from backward communities,” Stalin said.

Further speaking on the women’s reservation bill, Stalin said that the government presented this bill with a hidden motive to ensure 33 per cent reservation for women but limiting it to population census and delimitation for its implementation.

“All the religions should get equal rights and whatever we need, should be given equally to everyone,” Stalin added.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi while speaking at DMK’s Women’s Rights Conference in Chennai on Saturday said that until the Women’s Reservation Bill gets implemented the fight for it will continue.

“The Women’s Reservation Bill has been passed. But it still has a long way to go. And when the bill will be implemented is our question. We are going to fight for it till we don’t get it,” Sonia Gandhi said.

Sonia Gandhi also participated in the Women’s Rights conference organised by DMK at Nandanam YMCA ground in Chennai.

“It was a vital step towards the reservation on a similar one-thirds of seats in the legislative bodies which the Congress pioneered in Parliament and outside. Now the Women’s Reservation Bill has finally been passed due to our relentless persistence and efforts; of all of us, not just the Congress. However, as we all know it is still a long way to go,” she said.

While addressing a session of the Women’s Rights conference organised by DMK in Chennai’s Nandanam YMCA ground, Supriya Sule said that the state of Maharashtra is also fighting like the way Tamil Nadu resists the “cooperative federalism” in the country.

“Right now, the way the invasion from Delhi which is attacking the cooperative federalism of this country – the way Tamil Nadu is fighting, so are we fighting in Maharashtra. Unitedly, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra will make sure that nobody will go against our cooperative federalism and take away our rights from us,” she said.